Khonzoda Kambarova says she sends her card number to guys before going on a date

Actress and blogger Khonzoda Kambarova stated during an interview on RTV channel's "Boricha gaplashamiz" show that she sends her bank card number to guys before going on a date with them.

"I send my card and say, 'You will transfer this much amount.' This is my amount for going to a restaurant. When I told my sister about this, she asked in amazement, 'Who do you think you are?'

A psychologist charges $100, $300, or even $500 for sitting and talking for an hour. If they get paid to listen to your troubles for an hour, why should I waste two hours of my time and go on a date?" said Khonzoda Kambarova.

The actress noted that sometimes she uses this method to decline dates altogether. She stated that she openly sets her conditions even when guys invite her to expensive restaurants.

"He will 100 percent say, 'I will invite you to such a restaurant' or 'an expensive restaurant.' And I say, 'Here is my card,'" she added.