How was Uzbek gastronomy showcased during the CIS summit?

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How was Uzbek gastronomy showcased during the CIS summit?

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, together with the heads of delegations from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries, visited the International Festival of National Dishes organized in the «Avaza» National Tourist Zone of Turkmenistan. Held on the shores of the Caspian Sea, this event became a vivid example of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties within the framework of the summit.

In the international gastronomic arena, the unique culinary and hospitality traditions of a total of nine countries — Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan — were widely showcased.

How was Uzbek gastronomy showcased during the CIS summit?

Uzbek stand: From shivit oshi to tandir bread

The national exposition of Uzbekistan organized at the festival attracted special attention from all participants and heads of state with its rich menu and live preparation processes:

  • Regional bread and pastries: The stand featured types of bread specific to various regions of our republic, traditional sweets, select confectionery products, and dried fruits;

  • Live masterclasses: Skilled chefs demonstrated live before the guests' eyes the process of baking bread in a tandir, folding several types of samsa, as well as preparing unique dishes of the Khorezm oasis — shivit oshi and tuxumbarak;

  • Celebration of Uzbek pilaf: Various regional recipes of national pilaf, the crown dish of our national cuisine, turned into a grand gastronomic celebration for foreign delegations.

How was Uzbek gastronomy showcased during the CIS summit?

Harmony of applied folk arts and national tunes

The Uzbekistan corner stood out not only for its dishes, but also for its rich cultural heritage and examples of national handicraft:

  • Breath of historical centers: Products of Rishtan pottery, Bukhara metalwork, Margilan silk weaving, and Samarkand handicraft traditions were exhibited;

  • Ancestral methods: Masters explained in detail the ancient secrets of creating their products and traditional processing technologies;

  • Folklore atmosphere: National instrumental melodies, alluring dances, and folk songs infused the festival grounds with a truly festive spirit.

How was Uzbek gastronomy showcased during the CIS summit?

After getting acquainted in detail with the Uzbek stand, the heads of delegations also reviewed the national expositions of other fraternal states participating in the festival, emphasizing the importance of further deepening cultural dialogue among peoples.

Shavkat MirziyoyevCommonwealth of Independent StatesAvaza National Tourist Zoneinternational festival of national dishes
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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