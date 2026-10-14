Rayhon Ganiyeva revealed what she would be if she wasn't an artist (video)

Singer Rayhon Ganiyeva was asked which profession she would have chosen if she hadn't become an artist. Answering this question, the singer said that she had been interested in laboratory work since childhood.

"I think I would have been a laboratory assistant. You know, they prick a finger to take blood. Then they put it on a small slide and conduct various tests. I found that process very fascinating. But when they took blood from me, I used to cry," Rayhon said.

During the conversation, the singer was also asked which of her songs she was tired of singing over and over again. Rayhon smiled and mentioned the song "Believe in Your Dream".

What profession can you imagine Rayhon Ganiyeva in? Leave your thoughts in the comments!