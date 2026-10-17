Winner of "Tatar qizi – 2026" awarded with a car and the "Devotee of Culture and Art" badge

·4·Culture
Winner of "Tatar qizi – 2026" awarded with a car and the "Devotee of Culture and Art" badge

In Uzbekistan, Amina Makhmudova, the winner of the international review-contest "Tatar qizi – 2026", was awarded the grand prize — a "Zeekr" car. Minister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov announced this on his social media page.

During the awarding ceremony held at the pavilion of National Cultural Centers in the capital, Amina Makhmudova was presented with the car. Furthermore, the winner, who is a student at the Botir Zokirov National Institute of Variety Art, was also awarded the "Devotee of Culture and Art" badge.

A total of 12 participants from Uzbekistan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Turkmenistan competed in the final stage of the international contest organized in Turkmenistan. In the mutual competitions, the girls demonstrated their language skills, knowledge of national traditions and culture, creative abilities, and stage performance skills.

Amina Makhmudova earned the recognition of the jury with her talent and preparation, and was named the grand winner of the contest. According to the Minister, the grand prize — the "Zeekr" car — was presented on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Ozodbek Nazarbekov congratulated the young winner on her success and wished her new achievements in her future creative endeavors. It was also emphasized that supporting young talents and recognizing their successes on the international arena play an important role in the development of culture and art.

Tatar qizi – 2026Amina MakhmudovaZeekrMinister of Culture Ozodbek Nazarbekov
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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