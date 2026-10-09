Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition

·74·Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan girl wins ZEEKR car at international competition

Uzbekistan citizen Amina Makhmudova won the "Tatar kizi — 2026" international competition held in Turkmenistan. She was awarded the grand prize — a ZEEKR car. The award was presented on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The international competition was organized in the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan. 12 participants competed for the victory. During the contest, the participants' knowledge of their native language, the history and national traditions of the Tatar people, as well as their creative skills, were tested.

According to the final results, Uzbekistan's representative Amina Makhmudova was deemed worthy of the competition's grand prize.

For reference, Amina Makhmudova studies at the National Institute of Variety Art named after Batyr Zakirov. Her victory in the international competition became a success for Uzbekistan's representative at a prestigious cultural event.

Amina MakhmudovaTatar kizi — 2026Serdar BerdimuhamedovNational Institute of Variety Art
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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