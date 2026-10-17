“There are many things we expect from this wedding...” — A mysterious hint from Javokhir Sindorov's grandfather (video)

·15·Culture
“There are many things we expect from this wedding...” — A mysterious hint from Javokhir Sindorov's grandfather (video)

The grandfather of chess player Javokhir Sindorov commented on the possibility of his grandson marrying Bibisora Assaubayeva. He noted that this marriage would be suitable not only in terms of the young couple's relationship, but also from the perspective of their chess careers.

According to his grandfather, Javokhir spends almost 11 months of the year at tournaments. Therefore, it is important that his future spouse understands chess and can adapt to this lifestyle.

“If we were to have him marry another girl and she didn't understand chess, that would also be a problem. Javokhir participates in competitions for 11 months of the year. One needs to travel with him. For a person not interested in chess, this could pose a very big difficulty,” he emphasized.

His grandfather also specifically noted that Bibisora Assaubayeva is from Kazakhstan. In his opinion, the marriage of the two young people could also serve to further strengthen the bonds of friendship between the peoples of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

“There are many things we expect from this wedding,” he added.

Javokhir SindorovBibisora AssaubayevachessUzbekistan-Kazakhstan friendship
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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