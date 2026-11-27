Liana Tanjarikova posted a video message on her Instagram page, wishing the 20-year-old Uzbek grandmaster luck in the historic duel for the world crown:

Video message: "Don't think about the score, just play your game"

Liana Tanjarikova, mother of the leader of the Kazakhstan women's national team and international grandmaster Bibisara Assaubayeva , has sent words of sincere support to Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindorov , who is competing for the world classical chess championship title in Geneva, Switzerland. This was reported by the Sports.kz publication.

"One of the strongest chess players on our planet has started the match for the world championship title. Javokhir, this is your day. You are playing for the crown at 20 years old. You have already achieved a result that many dream of their entire lives. Don't think about the score, just play your game. We are all rooting for you." — Liana Tanjarikova

A special post about the record-breaking duel in chess history

Tanjarikova also wrote a separate post dedicated to Javokhir Sindorov, highlighting how unique this championship match between two 20-year-old rivals is for the history of world chess:

"He is twenty years old. And he could become world champion. This is a battle for the crown between the youngest rivals in chess history. For 140 years, there have never been such young finalists. I remember his first steps. And now, the whole world is watching his game. Every game is hours of silence and immense mental strain. He really needs our support right now. Javokhir, we believe in you." — Liana Tanjarikova

Details of the world crown match in Geneva

Indicators Details Participants Javokhir Sindorov (20 years old) — Gukesh Dommaraju (20 years old, reigning world champion) Current overall score 1.5 : 1.5 (after three classical games) Match format 14 classical games Total prize fund 2.5 million dollars

Do you think the support of all Central Asian chess fans can give Javokhir Sindorov the strength to bring the world chess crown to Uzbekistan at the age of 20?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your loved ones who are following these historic moments for Uzbek chess!