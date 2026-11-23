Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov has moved closer to the world rapid rating leader, Norwegian super-grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. This was reported by Sports.kz following the conclusion of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot tournament held in Budapest, Hungary.

According to reports, for the first time since 2012, Magnus Carlsen has dropped below the 2800-point threshold in the live ratings. This was caused by a draw recorded in the first game against Russian grandmaster Vladislav Artemiev during the rapid portion of the consolation final at the Budapest competition.

Changes in Rating Points

Due to the significant difference in the opponents' ratings, this draw proved costly for the Norwegian chess player — he lost 2.4 rating points. As a result, Carlsen's rating fell to 2798.6 points.