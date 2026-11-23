A Shift in Rapid Rankings: Events Surrounding Carlsen, Sindorov, and Assaubayeva
Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov has moved closer to the world rapid rating leader, Norwegian super-grandmaster Magnus Carlsen. This was reported by Sports.kz following the conclusion of the Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot tournament held in Budapest, Hungary.
According to reports, for the first time since 2012, Magnus Carlsen has dropped below the 2800-point threshold in the live ratings. This was caused by a draw recorded in the first game against Russian grandmaster Vladislav Artemiev during the rapid portion of the consolation final at the Budapest competition.
Changes in Rating Points
Due to the significant difference in the opponents' ratings, this draw proved costly for the Norwegian chess player — he lost 2.4 rating points. As a result, Carlsen's rating fell to 2798.6 points.
Thus, the gap between the ranking leader Magnus Carlsen and the second-placed Javohir Sindorov has narrowed to 43.6 points. The live rapid rating of the young grandmaster and member of the Uzbekistan national team, Sindorov, currently stands at 2755 points.
Indicator / Chess Player
Information and Live Rapid Rating
Magnus Carlsen (1st place)
2798.6 points (-2.4 points; first time below 2800 since 2012)
Javohir Sindorov (2nd place)
2755 points
Gap between leader and 2nd place
43.6 points
Tournament and Location
Total Chess World Championship Tour Pilot, Budapest (Hungary)
Controversial Situation in Budapest: The Match with Bibisara Assaubayeva
A controversial situation also occurred during the competition involving Kazakhstan's top chess player, Bibisara Assaubayeva. To avoid damaging his classical chess rating, Magnus Carlsen intentionally did not show up for the match against Assaubayeva and also skipped several other games.
The Norwegian grandmaster preferred a technical defeat in this situation, as according to FIDE rules, a technical loss resulting from a no-show does not incur penalties in the classical rating.
Do you think Javohir Sindorov can close the 43.6-point gap with Magnus Carlsen in upcoming tournaments and rise to 1st place in the rapid rankings? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
No ads with a subscription
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month
Comments0
…