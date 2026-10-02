Bibisora Assubayeva hinted at when her relationship with Sindorov began

Kazakhstani chess player Bibisora Assubayeva has revealed new details regarding when her relationship with Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindorov began. This was reported by Sports.kz.

Assubayeva answered a subscriber's question on her Telegram channel: "How long have you been dating Javokhir?" The chess player did not specify an exact date, but hinted that their relationship started much earlier than most people think.

"One day I might tell you the exact time. All I can say is that at that time his rating had not yet reached 2700," Assubayeva said.

The chess player also noted that some people think she started communicating with Sindorov during or after the Candidates Tournament in the spring of 2026. She emphasized that these assumptions are incorrect.

For context, Javokhir Sindorov first crossed the 2700 rating mark in the FIDE rankings at the end of 2023. In the official rating list for December 2023, his score was 2701 points.