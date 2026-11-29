Bibisara Asaubayeva explains why she decided to be active on social media
The leader of the Kazakhstan women's national chess team, international grandmaster Bibisara Asaubayeva, shared her sincere thoughts on why she decided to more actively develop her social media pages and experiment with new content formats.
"The hardest and scariest part is the first step"
In a post published on her Telegram channel, the 22-year-old chess player touched upon her internal doubts and societal expectations when starting a new endeavor:
"I am realizing once again that the most important thing is to take the first step. It is also the scariest and the hardest. I always wanted to be active on social media, but there were too many doubts and fears. Starting from scratch is not easy, and on top of that, the thought of 'what will people say?' never goes away.
At one point, I decided to try it anyway. First Instagram, then a Telegram channel with 100 subscribers, and now TikTok and even conversational-style videos.
After each such step, I began to realize that we often exaggerate many things. The flaws you keep thinking about might not even be noticed by others, or conversely, that exact aspect might be what they like. For example, I didn't like my own voice and how I spoke in videos, but as a result, I received many positive comments about exactly that," she writes.
Societal expectations and personal freedom
Asaubayeva admits that her doubts were also caused by the fact that she had spent many years exclusively involved in an intellectual sport. This is because there is a view in society that representatives of such fields should only stay within certain boundaries:
"But why should one negate the other? I don't want to limit myself just because people around me are used to seeing me in a certain image. Trying different directions, discovering new facets of myself, and understanding what suits me and what doesn't — is much more interesting to me.
If you are afraid that you 'can't do it,' just try it for fun. Being an expert in everything, setting huge goals, or waiting for the ideal moment is not a requirement. Sometimes it is enough to just do something that brings you joy.
Don't give up on your desires just because of the fear of 'what if I'm not lucky' or 'people won't understand.' Perhaps, behind that scariest first step lies an opportunity that will bring you at least a little more happiness."
Instead of a tournament in Germany — support for love in Geneva
As a reminder, it was previously reported that Bibisara Asaubayeva refused to participate in the prestigious WR Women's Chess Tour 2026 Grand Final in Germany. Instead of this major competition, the chess player traveled to Geneva (Switzerland) to personally support her loved one — Uzbek grandmaster Javohir Sindorov. There, Sindorov is competing against India's Gukesh Dommaraju for the world championship title (FIDE World Championship).
Latest news in the life of Bibisara Asaubayeva
Category
Important details
Protagonist
Bibisara Asaubayeva (Leader of the Kazakhstan women's national team, international grandmaster)
New activity
Actively managing TikTok, Instagram, and Telegram pages, creating conversational-style videos
Advice to people
Do not be afraid of the new, forget thoughts about "what will people say," and just act for the sake of enjoyment
Latest major decision
Refused to participate in the WR Women's Chess Tour 2026 Grand Final in Germany
Current location
Geneva (Switzerland), supporting her loved one — Uzbek Javohir Sindorov in the world championship matches
In your opinion, how positively does it affect fans when famous athletes and intellectuals openly show their lives, emotions, and daily interests on social media?
Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this news immediately with your loved ones who are following Bibisara Asaubayeva and the most interesting events in the Uzbek-Kazakh chess world!
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