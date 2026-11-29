The leader of the Kazakhstan women's national chess team, international grandmaster Bibisara Asaubayeva, shared her sincere thoughts on why she decided to more actively develop her social media pages and experiment with new content formats.

"The hardest and scariest part is the first step"

In a post published on her Telegram channel, the 22-year-old chess player touched upon her internal doubts and societal expectations when starting a new endeavor:

"I am realizing once again that the most important thing is to take the first step. It is also the scariest and the hardest. I always wanted to be active on social media, but there were too many doubts and fears. Starting from scratch is not easy, and on top of that, the thought of 'what will people say?' never goes away. At one point, I decided to try it anyway. First Instagram, then a Telegram channel with 100 subscribers, and now TikTok and even conversational-style videos. After each such step, I began to realize that we often exaggerate many things. The flaws you keep thinking about might not even be noticed by others, or conversely, that exact aspect might be what they like. For example, I didn't like my own voice and how I spoke in videos, but as a result, I received many positive comments about exactly that," she writes.

Societal expectations and personal freedom

Asaubayeva admits that her doubts were also caused by the fact that she had spent many years exclusively involved in an intellectual sport. This is because there is a view in society that representatives of such fields should only stay within certain boundaries: