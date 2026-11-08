Despite his recent wedding, Amirxon Umarov is returning to broadcasts and projects (video)

TV presenter Amirxon Umarov has begun to resume his regular work routine following the joyful days surrounding his wedding. He posted a new video on his social media pages to inform his fans that he is back to work.

In his commentary, the presenter noted that the wedding celebrations, unforgettable moments, and happy days are now behind him. He stated that he now faces new tasks, projects, and plans that need to be implemented.

Amirxon Umarov also emphasized that there is a large team and a sense of responsibility behind his return to the work process. According to him, broadcasts, new projects, and the people he works with are waiting for him.

"Life is beautiful, but responsibility always knocks on the door at the right time," wrote the TV presenter, expressing his readiness to get back to work. He also highlighted that big plans and new milestones await him ahead.