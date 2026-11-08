Despite his recent wedding, Amirxon Umarov is returning to broadcasts and projects (video)

·49·Culture
Despite his recent wedding, Amirxon Umarov is returning to broadcasts and projects (video)

TV presenter Amirxon Umarov has begun to resume his regular work routine following the joyful days surrounding his wedding. He posted a new video on his social media pages to inform his fans that he is back to work.

In his commentary, the presenter noted that the wedding celebrations, unforgettable moments, and happy days are now behind him. He stated that he now faces new tasks, projects, and plans that need to be implemented.

Amirxon Umarov also emphasized that there is a large team and a sense of responsibility behind his return to the work process. According to him, broadcasts, new projects, and the people he works with are waiting for him.

"Life is beautiful, but responsibility always knocks on the door at the right time," wrote the TV presenter, expressing his readiness to get back to work. He also highlighted that big plans and new milestones await him ahead.

Amirxon UmarovUzbek show businessTV presenter
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

The "cake-cutting ceremony" at Amirxon Umarov's wedding attracts attention (video)The "cake-cutting ceremony" at Amirxon Umarov's wedding attracts attention (video)3 November 10:01Amirxon Umarov is getting married: the presenter announced the joyful news! (video)Amirxon Umarov is getting married: the presenter announced the joyful news! (video)1 November 11:25Unforgettable moments from Amirxon Umarov's wedding: "Kelin salom" and "presenting flowers to mothers" (video)Unforgettable moments from Amirxon Umarov's wedding: "Kelin salom" and "presenting flowers to mothers" (video)3 November 14:20Amirxon Umarov gets married: videos from his wedding have spread (video)Amirxon Umarov gets married: videos from his wedding have spread (video)3 November 09:50TV presenter Ahror Qoshmatov's tears have caused concern among fans on social media (video)TV presenter Ahror Qoshmatov's tears have caused concern among fans on social media (video)26 October 15:15Encouraging news from Ahror Koshmatov — he is standing and trying to walk (video)Encouraging news from Ahror Koshmatov — he is standing and trying to walk (video)21 October 14:47
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Gaybulla Tursunov clarifies rumors about his relationship with Jasmin
Gaybulla Tursunov clarifies rumors about his relationship with Jasmin
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans