Did Diora Usmanova and Munisa Rizayeva get paid by Bobur Mansurov for their roles? (video)

Bobur Mansurov answered the question of whether well-known figures like Diora Usmanova and Munisa Rizayeva were paid during the process of working with them.

According to him, sometimes they approach certain artists with a project proposal, and sometimes the proposal comes from the artists themselves. As for Diora Usmanova, the team itself offered her the role because she fit it well.

"We ourselves offered the role to Diora Usmanova, thinking she was right for it. She didn't take any money from us. I don't think they would act for money. They are very talented and sincere creators," Bobur Mansurov said.

He noted that the team initially thought playing certain roles might be difficult for these artists. However, they showed even better results than expected, adding various ideas and improvisations to their characters.

Mansurov described them as women with strong energy who stand out with their creative approach, emphasizing that their performances exceeded the team's expectations.