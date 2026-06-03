Unexpected Answer from Ulugbek Rahmatullayev: What Is Happiness? (Video)

·269·Culture
Unexpected Answer from Ulugbek Rahmatullayev: What Is Happiness? (Video)

In a video message posted on his Instagram page, singer Ulugbek Rahmatullayev shared his sincere and unconventional thoughts on the concept of 'happiness'.

According to him, because one is often unprepared for questions asked in interviews and conversations, you sometimes fail to answer exactly as you would like. After the conversation, thoughts of 'I could have said it differently' arise.

'I've been thinking about one thing: many questions are asked in interviews. Because you aren't prepared in advance, sometimes you don't answer quite the way you want to. Then you think, 'I could have said it differently.' In my opinion, happiness is coming home and seeing drawings your children have scribbled on the walls with pens or pencils,' says the singer.

This sentiment has gone viral on social media and was warmly received by fans. Many observers have supported the singer's heartfelt confession, sharing their own thoughts in the comments.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lil Khurramov's Love Story Ends UnexpectedlyToday, 07:31Manzura Reveals Why She Married LateYesterday, 13:51Sridevi's Eldest Daughter Faces Scary Incident at PremiereYesterday, 11:37New Duet from Sevinch and Kamron: "Gul" Coming SoonYesterday, 11:12Singer Jasmin's Lookalike FoundYesterday, 10:23Hande Yener Has Awkward Moment on Stage While Accepting AwardYesterday, 10:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Unexpected situation at the Ummon concert in Fergana
Yulduz Usmonova openly revealed what kind of old woman she will be at 80
Ozoda Nursaidova explodes with “To‘ylar muborak” — the music video goes viral in a short time (video)
Groom Tucking Money into Kaniza's Dress Sparks Social Media Debate (Video)
Shahzoda surprises fans by appearing on the runway with her daughter-in-law
How much does Fotima Nazarova, known for her “Sohiba” character, earn from Instagram?
Master of Words Avaz Oxun Attracts Fan Attention by Singing at Ozoda Nursaidova's Concert
Rano Shodieva showed the underwater world in China (video)