Unexpected Answer from Ulugbek Rahmatullayev: What Is Happiness? (Video)

In a video message posted on his Instagram page, singer Ulugbek Rahmatullayev shared his sincere and unconventional thoughts on the concept of 'happiness'.

According to him, because one is often unprepared for questions asked in interviews and conversations, you sometimes fail to answer exactly as you would like. After the conversation, thoughts of 'I could have said it differently' arise.

'I've been thinking about one thing: many questions are asked in interviews. Because you aren't prepared in advance, sometimes you don't answer quite the way you want to. Then you think, 'I could have said it differently.' In my opinion, happiness is coming home and seeing drawings your children have scribbled on the walls with pens or pencils,' says the singer.

This sentiment has gone viral on social media and was warmly received by fans. Many observers have supported the singer's heartfelt confession, sharing their own thoughts in the comments.