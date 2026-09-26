Ulugbek Rahmatullaev: "Television is upset with me" (video)

·41·Culture
Ulugbek Rahmatullaev: "Television is upset with me" (video)

In one of his interviews, singer Ulugbek Rahmatullaev explained why he does not talk much about his family and does not show his loved ones to the public.

During the conversation, the singer mentioned that certain TV channels are also offended by this.

“Television is upset with me. Not just this channel, but others too. Because among artists, they say, 'You are the only one who doesn't bring out your family or show your children.' Thank God, Allah has blessed me with a very pretty, beautiful wife and sweet children. I have a mother, I have a father. As a person, I am a happy man.

However, bringing these things on air is — in my view, incorrect for me. That is why I do not want to talk about certain things.

There are such people: they show everything from the sofa in their family home to what they are eating in the refrigerator, and how much their shoes cost. Or there are those who sit in someone else's airplane and do PR by saying, 'This is my airplane.' I am not among them,” said Ulugbek Rahmatullaev.

Singer UlugbekUlugbek RahmatullaevTV channelsInterview
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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