Zebo Rahimova amazes everyone once again with a fairy-tale cottage in Iceland (video)

·8·Culture
Zebo Rahimova amazes everyone once again with a fairy-tale cottage in Iceland (video)

Blogger Zebo Rahimova continues to amaze her fans with her travels around the world. This time, she showed a cottage in Iceland that looks like it came out of a fairy tale, familiar to many through photographs.

Zebo posted a video from this location on her social media page and did not hide her amazement.

"I thought this picture was generated. This cottage actually exists in real life, Iceland!" the blogger commented.

Followers who watched the video are also expressing their amazement in the comments. They are astonished that there are such fairy-tale and beautiful destinations in the world, and they admire the blogger's travels.

Zebo Rahimova continues to discover various beautiful places around the world and share her impressions with her fans.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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