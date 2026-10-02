Zebo Rahimova continues to amaze with Iceland's stunning scenery (video)

During her latest trip, blogger Zebo Rahimova visited a massive waterfall in Iceland. She shared a video clip of her journey on social media, capturing the attention of her fans.

In the video, the blogger stands near the waterfall, showcasing its height and majestic scale. The footage capturing nature's unique landscape sparked great interest among social media users.

Through the scenes from Zebo Rahimova's travels, one can witness Iceland's distinct nature and beautiful locations. Fans who watched the video were equally awed by the scenery.

In the comments, many users expressed a desire to visit Iceland and witness this beauty with their own eyes. Others wrote that they hope to be blessed with such a journey themselves.