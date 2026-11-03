The "cake-cutting ceremony" at Amirxon Umarov's wedding attracts attention (video)

·1·Culture
The "cake-cutting ceremony" at Amirxon Umarov's wedding attracts attention (video)

Amirxon Umarov married a young woman named Pokiza on November 2. Videos from his wedding reception have spread across social media, capturing the attention of many.

As seen in the videos, the wedding was held in a high-spirited, lively, and beautiful manner. Representatives from the arts community also attended, with singers adding to the festive atmosphere with their performances. Guests danced to upbeat tunes, bringing a special energy to the celebration. The moments of the bride and groom dancing together to romantic music were also captured in the videos.

The couple's cake-cutting ceremony was particularly noteworthy. Together, they decorated the top of a specially prepared cake with fruit. Afterward, they cut the cake together and fed it to each other. This tradition, which has been observed at many weddings in recent years, added a unique touch of joy to the wedding evening.

In the comments on social media, followers are expressing sincere wishes to Amirxon Umarov and his wife, wishing them a happy and harmonious life.

Amirxon UmarovUzbek show businessWedding
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Amirxon Umarov is getting married: the presenter announced the joyful news! (video)Amirxon Umarov is getting married: the presenter announced the joyful news! (video)1 November 11:25Amirxon Umarov gets married: videos from his wedding have spread (video)Amirxon Umarov gets married: videos from his wedding have spread (video)Today 09:50The cake-cutting ceremony at Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding (video)The cake-cutting ceremony at Rayhon Ulasenova’s son’s wedding (video)8 August 09:37Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)Shahlo Salayeva reveals where and when her second wedding will take place (video)20 July 10:34The trending wedding cake ceremony of Shahlo and Veysel captures everyone's attention (video)The trending wedding cake ceremony of Shahlo and Veysel captures everyone's attention (video)31 July 02:46Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding traditions of gifting flowers to mothers and tossing the groom capture attention (video)11 July 11:18
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
What do the stars of the movie "Panoh" look like now? (photo)
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Ozoda Nursaidova comments on refund for cancelled concert tickets
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Rixsitilla Abdullayev becomes a grandfather for the second time
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Aziza Yakubova's husband was released from prison
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Did Munisa Rizayeva get divorced? The singer announced she has made a decision regarding her husband's ultimatum
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
Rekha at 72: Love for Amitabh Bachchan and a tragic destiny
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans
The “Uzbek” section that appeared on MrBeast's Instagram profile pleased fans
Shahzoda's trip to Germany with her daughter-in-law captures fans' attention!
Shahzoda's trip to Germany with her daughter-in-law captures fans' attention!