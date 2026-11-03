The "cake-cutting ceremony" at Amirxon Umarov's wedding attracts attention (video)

Amirxon Umarov married a young woman named Pokiza on November 2. Videos from his wedding reception have spread across social media, capturing the attention of many.

As seen in the videos, the wedding was held in a high-spirited, lively, and beautiful manner. Representatives from the arts community also attended, with singers adding to the festive atmosphere with their performances. Guests danced to upbeat tunes, bringing a special energy to the celebration. The moments of the bride and groom dancing together to romantic music were also captured in the videos.

The couple's cake-cutting ceremony was particularly noteworthy. Together, they decorated the top of a specially prepared cake with fruit. Afterward, they cut the cake together and fed it to each other. This tradition, which has been observed at many weddings in recent years, added a unique touch of joy to the wedding evening.

In the comments on social media, followers are expressing sincere wishes to Amirxon Umarov and his wife, wishing them a happy and harmonious life.