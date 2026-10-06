Dilnoz Hakimova talks emotionally about changes in her motherhood life and her baby girl

·44·Culture
Dilnoz Hakimova talks emotionally about changes in her motherhood life and her baby girl

Singer Dilnoz Hakimova talked about the changes that have taken place in her life after having a daughter. She described the period of motherhood as one of the most pleasant and happiest stages of her life.

According to the singer, after the birth of her baby girl, the number of people she gives affection and loves has increased even more. This also has a positive impact on her creative work. Dilnoz Hakimova emphasized that the love and emotions in her heart are inspiring her to create songs.

The singer also mentioned that when participating in events and weddings, she receives many questions from fans about her daughter Amani. According to her, followers often ask about her well-being by saying, "Is Amani doing well?" Dilnoz Hakimova recalled that she named her daughter Amani, and at first, her relatives said that this name might be difficult to remember. However, by now, this name has already become familiar to her fans.

In addition, the singer announced that she has started working on a new music video with Mirjalol. Currently, the artists are conducting the music video shooting process.

Dilnoz HakimovaAmaniMirjalol
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dilnoz premieres "Qizim" (My Daughter), a song dedicated to her daughter (video)Dilnoz premieres "Qizim" (My Daughter), a song dedicated to her daughter (video)18 July 16:26Dilnoz Hakimova spoke about the restrictions imposed by her husbandDilnoz Hakimova spoke about the restrictions imposed by her husband16 April 20:26Dilnoz Khakimova revealed the reason for her tears during nikahDilnoz Khakimova revealed the reason for her tears during nikah20 April 15:54"I've started to worry about my daughter" — Shahzoda Muhammedova comments on recent events"I've started to worry about my daughter" — Shahzoda Muhammedova comments on recent eventsToday 16:28Otabek Madrahimov on his character: "I know it's hard to work with me" (video)Otabek Madrahimov on his character: "I know it's hard to work with me" (video)Today 16:25Shahzoda Muhammedova awarded special badge: "True victory lies behind tireless work"Shahzoda Muhammedova awarded special badge: "True victory lies behind tireless work"Today 15:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Humorist Valijon Shamshiyev becomes a father once again: his 12th child is born
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names and surnames of famous artists known by different names
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Real names of artists famous for their pseudonyms
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Javohir Sindarov answers questions about "When is the wedding?"
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
Munisa Rizayeva spoke about her relationships before marriage
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
"I cannot go against Allah": Munisa Rizayeva on her son Alex becoming an artist...
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
BTS member Jungkook donates 8.6 billion soums for sick children
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)
«Miss World-2026»: The most beautiful woman in the world determined (photo)