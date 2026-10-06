Dilnoz Hakimova talks emotionally about changes in her motherhood life and her baby girl

Singer Dilnoz Hakimova talked about the changes that have taken place in her life after having a daughter. She described the period of motherhood as one of the most pleasant and happiest stages of her life.

According to the singer, after the birth of her baby girl, the number of people she gives affection and loves has increased even more. This also has a positive impact on her creative work. Dilnoz Hakimova emphasized that the love and emotions in her heart are inspiring her to create songs.

The singer also mentioned that when participating in events and weddings, she receives many questions from fans about her daughter Amani. According to her, followers often ask about her well-being by saying, "Is Amani doing well?" Dilnoz Hakimova recalled that she named her daughter Amani, and at first, her relatives said that this name might be difficult to remember. However, by now, this name has already become familiar to her fans.

In addition, the singer announced that she has started working on a new music video with Mirjalol. Currently, the artists are conducting the music video shooting process.