New duet from Dilnoz Hakimova and Mirjalol Nematov: "Yurakda sevgi" (video)

Singers Dilnoz Hakimova and Mirjalol Nematov have presented their new duet to fans. The track, titled "Yurakda sevgi" (Love in the Heart), premiered yesterday, October 29, on the YouTube platform.

The new song captured the attention of listeners as soon as it was released. In a short time, the track has been listened to by many viewers and has sparked warm feedback and comments.

Just 22 hours after the duet's premiere, the music video has been viewed nearly 380,000 times. In the comments, fans are highly praising the work of Dilnoz Hakimova and Mirjalol Nematov and wishing the singers success.

Have you watched the "Yurakda sevgi" duet? If you had the chance to rate it on a 10-point scale, what score would you give it? Leave your thoughts in the comments.