Dilnoz Hakimova shares a snippet of her new track (video)

Singer Dilnoz Hakimova is working on a new track. She shared a short snippet of the song on her Instagram page, captioning the video with "Love in the heart." This suggests that the new song might be released under that title.

The short clip caught the attention of her followers. In the comments, fans wished the singer success and expressed interest in when the track would premiere. Some followers, after listening to the snippet, left warm comments about how great the song sounds.

For now, Dilnoz Hakimova has not announced the official release date for the new song. Fans are eagerly awaiting the full version of the "Love in the heart" track.