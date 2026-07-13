A historic step in Bekabad: The President launched a steel sheet production complex

During his visit to the city of Bekabad, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in the commissioning ceremony of the new Casting and Rolling Complex built at the Uzbekistan Metallurgical Combine (Uzmetkombinat). This major project is the first complex in the history of our country's industry to produce hot-rolled steel sheets. Zamin.uz presents the details of this historic event and the massive changes in the sector.

A 10-year leap in metallurgy in numbers

In recent years, large-scale reforms have been implemented in our country to take the mining and metallurgical sector to a new technological level. Nearly 2 billion dollars in foreign investment have been attracted to the industry, and 31 large production facilities have been launched. As a result of opening the way for the private sector, the number of enterprises has exceeded 150.

Indicators 2016 Current status (Last 10 years) Annual production volume 800 thousand tons 3 million tons Total value of products 1.5 trillion soums 23 trillion soums Product types Mainly metal rolling for construction 80 types of new products for machine building, defense, and energy

The country aims to increase its GDP to 240 billion dollars by 2030. Over the next five years, the injection of 180 billion dollars in foreign investment into the economy and the construction of 800,000 housing units will increase the demand for metal by another 1.5 times. In this situation, the role of Uzmetkombinat, which employs more than 5.5 thousand workers, is incomparable.

What will the new Casting and Rolling Complex provide?

Based on energy-efficient technologies and digital solutions, this complex will usher in a new era for the combine. The economic efficiency of the project is as follows:

Production capacity: 1 million tons of hot-rolled steel sheets worth 8 trillion soums per year;

Domestic demand: The demand for rolled sheets by the Tashkent and Samarkand metallurgical plants will be fully met;

Jobs: 1,200 high-income new jobs will be created at the enterprise.

Major future investments and new plants

At the solemn ceremony, a new strategy for ensuring the raw material independence of the combine and its development was announced. Uzbekistan has 1.5 billion tons of iron ore reserves, and the following projects will be implemented to utilize them effectively:

"Tebinbulak" deposit: To be launched in the next 3-4 years, with the production of 1 million tons of steel per year. "Surun-ota" deposit and new plant: 600,000 tons of iron raw materials will be extracted from the deposit annually. A modern metallurgical plant worth 180 million dollars will be built on the territory of the combine for its processing. Modernization: Over the next three years, the production capacity for steel balls will be increased from 250,000 tons to 500,000 tons through an investment of 30 million dollars. Eco-industrial park: The "Uzbekistan Ecological Technologies Industrial Park" will be established at the combine. Within the current year, 6 projects with a total value of 70 million dollars (production of large-diameter pipes, hoisting cranes, and filtration equipment) will be started, creating another 660 new jobs.

"Metallurgy is a difficult but honorable field. The hard and dedicated work of the combine's employees deserves high respect and praise." — Shavkat Mirziyoyev

After the speech, the head of our state pressed a symbolic button to start the operations of the new Casting and Rolling Complex and spoke with industry veterans and foreign partners.