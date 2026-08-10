Transport Tracking System Works Without GPS or Mobile Internet

·30·Technology
Transport Tracking System Works Without GPS or Mobile Internet

A local positioning system has been developed to enable continuous tracking of public transport even when satellite navigation is limited and during radio interference. According to ixbt.com, the press service of JSC GLONASS reported this. The new technology was created on the basis of the ERA-GLONASS state information system and is designed to show passengers the actual real-time movement of buses and trolleybuses. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Testing and Initial Locations

The first pilot project to test this technology in practice is scheduled to begin in Kaluga Region on September 1, 2026. At the initial stage, the system will be tested on three routes in the city of Kaluga. In the future, the solution is also expected to be used to monitor municipal equipment and emergency service vehicles, not just public transport.

The new system can accurately determine the location of vehicles even in areas where GPS and mobile internet are unreliable. Experts explain that this will be an important step toward improving the safety and reliability of urban transport logistics.

How the Technology Works

The system is based on specialized technical solutions that automatically record vehicle movements:

  • special markers linked to route coordinates are installed near beacons;
  • special identifiers are placed on buses and trolleybuses;
  • when a vehicle approaches a stop, the system records its status;
  • the data is transmitted to dispatch platforms, city services, and map applications.
Data exchange takes place through a secure channel via the ERA-GLONASS infrastructure. This ensures uninterrupted service even when mobile internet is limited.

The equipment installed at stops operates fully autonomously. According to the project plan, it is designed for five years of continuous operation and will be manufactured entirely from locally produced components and software.

TechnologyTransportGPSGLONASSNews
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