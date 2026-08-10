Central Asian tourism sets a world record: Uzbekistan leads the region

·32·Uzbekistan
Central Asian tourism sets a world record: Uzbekistan leads the region

Central Asia’s tourism sector is developing at an unprecedented pace. At the end of 2025, the region ranked first in the world in terms of tourism’s contribution to economic growth and exports. Uzbekistan stands at the center of this historic achievement.

This was reported in a prominent report prepared by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in cooperation with the «Oxford Economics» research center.

Global record and billions in exports

According to the report, in 2025, tourism’s total contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) of Central Asian countries increased by 17.7 percent in real terms, while its direct contribution grew by 19.6 percent.

Most notably, tourism services exports in the region totaled $9.9 billion, with growth reaching 26.4 percent. Based on these three key indicators, Central Asia became the undisputed global leader in tourism growth rates.

Uzbekistan accounts for nearly half of tourism exports

The main flow of foreign tourists visiting Central Asia is heading specifically to Uzbekistan. Nearly half (around 50%) of the region’s total tourism exports came from the country.

Uzbekistan was also recognized as the most popular and attractive travel destination for the region’s residents:

  • Uzbekistan25 percent of all tourist trips;

  • Kazakhstan23 percent;

  • Kyrgyzstan18 percent;

  • Russia16 percent;

  • Türkiye6 percent.

Foreign tourist spending and a bright future outlook

According to 2025 analyses, 64.3 percent of all financial spending in the sector came from foreign tourists, while 35.7 percent came from domestic tourism. The overwhelming majority of spending by international tourists — 84.5 percent — was directly related to vacations and leisure, while 15.5 percent was associated with business trips and business tourism.

According to the long-term forecast presented by WTTC, by 2036, tourism’s total contribution to the Central Asian economy will reach $29.7 billion.

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UzbekistanKazakhstanKyrgyzstanRussiaTürkiye
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