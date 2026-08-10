Atlético Madrid Make Official Offer for Matías Fernández-Pardo

·38·Sport
Atlético Madrid Make Official Offer for Matías Fernández-Pardo

Atlético Madrid have stepped up their efforts to sign Lille’s talented winger Matías Fernández-Pardo and submitted an official offer. According to information published by L’Équipe, the Spanish giants, led by Diego Simeone, have put approximately €35 million on the table for the 21-year-old Belgian. This was reported by Goal.com.

Atlético’s management aim to further strengthen their attack at the Metropolitano and are looking to beat several prestigious Premier League clubs to the signing. However, the French side are in no rush to accept the offer. Lille president Olivier Létang is believed to value the player at a higher price, so although the proposal has not been immediately rejected, negotiations between the two clubs are expected to continue.

Competition from England’s giants

Atlético’s move could spark a genuine transfer battle. Arsenal and Liverpool are also closely interested in the young winger. Both Premier League representatives have been carefully monitoring the player as they seek to strengthen their wings and add squad depth. Atlético’s first serious step is likely to force the English clubs to accelerate their own plans.

Lille’s position remains firm for now. The situation surrounding the player is expected to become even more intense before the transfer window closes, as interest in the young talent, who has already made an impression in the UEFA Champions League, continues to grow.

Lille Maintain Firm Stance

Even before the Spanish club’s approach, Lille president Olivier Létang had repeatedly stressed that the player was an important part of the team’s plans and had a current contract running until 2029. The club’s management have no intention of letting their star player leave easily. In one interview with the media, Létang said the player had been shown confidence and that clear discussions about his future had taken place.

Matías Fernández-Pardo’s rapid development in recent seasons and his appearances in prestigious European competitions have further enhanced his reputation. His technical ability and physical readiness for high-level matches have attracted the attention of leading scouts across the continent. Although Atlético have made the first move, the growing activity from England’s giants shows that the transfer saga is far from over.

Atlético MadridMatías Fernández-PardoLilleLa LigaTransfers
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