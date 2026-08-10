Triumph in Tashkent: Marjona Abdumutalova Wins Uzbekistan’s First Gold Medal!

·44·Sport
Triumph in Tashkent: Marjona Abdumutalova Wins Uzbekistan’s First Gold Medal!

The Asian Weightlifting Championships for juniors and youth in Tashkent are continuing with fierce and uncompromising competition. On the latest day, members of Uzbekistan’s national team performed successfully and won more medals.

Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Sport officially announced the joyful news.

Marjona Abdumutalova is the Asian champion!

The snatch competition in the -57 kg weight category proved highly successful for Uzbekistan’s weightlifters.

Our talented athlete Marjona Abdumutalova successfully lifted 85, 88 and 90 kg in succession, leaving all her rivals behind. Thanks to this outstanding result, Marjona became the Asian champion among youthin the snatch event!

It is particularly noteworthy that Abdumutalova’s triumph was recorded as Uzbekistan’s first gold medal at this Asian championship.

Silver medal for Zarina Abdullahakova

Another representative competing in the same -57 kg weight category, Zarina Abdullahakova, also reached the podium.

In the snatch competition, she successfully lifted 74 and 78 kg and won the silver medal at the Asian Championships among juniors.

Triumph in Tashkent: Marjona Abdumutalova Wins Uzbekistan’s First Gold Medal!

For reference, fierce competition is currently continuing in the -57 kg weight category in the clean and jerk and total events.

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Marjona AbdumutalovaTashkentUzbekistanZarina AbdullahakovaTelegram
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