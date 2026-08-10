Harry Kane's Participation in the 2030 World Cup Will Be Difficult

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Harry Kane's Participation in the 2030 World Cup Will Be Difficult

England captain Harry Kane could face a major challenge trying to play at the 2030 World Cup, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, in the final years of his career. Former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann shared his thoughts on the striker's future in an interview with GOAL. Goal.com reports .

The striker, who has now turned 33, has scored 85 goals for England, setting a historic record. He is also Tottenham's all-time leading scorer and has managed 146 goals in 147 appearances for Bayern. Although his current contract with the German giants is approaching its expiry, the parties are reportedly close to signing a new deal.

Future Tournaments and the Age Factor

According to GOAL, Dietmar Hamann doubts that the England captain will be able to play at the 2030 World Cup at the age of 36. In his view, reaching the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi and performing at the highest level for so many years is a difficult task for any footballer.

Hamann said: “He is now 33, and in four years he will be over 36. That is a huge demand. We saw two of the greatest footballers of all time play at the World Cup; one played well, the other did not. You know, I would not put Kane in the same bracket as those two players.”

Achievements and Prospects

The expert noted that playing many matches in the lower leagues from a young age and carrying a heavy workload in the English Premier League could also affect Harry Kane's physical condition. Nevertheless, the footballer has avoided serious injuries, maintained his high level and is considered one of the leading contenders for the 2026 Ballon d'Or.

For now, England have no suitable centre-forward capable of taking his place. Therefore, Kane is expected to lead the team as captain until the 2028 European Championship, which will be held on home soil.

Harry KaneDietmar HamannBayern MunichEngland National Team2030 World Cup
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