Katalyst slows down spacecraft and continues Swift mission

·17·Technology
Katalyst slows down spacecraft and continues Swift mission

Katalyst Space Technologies has achieved a major breakthrough in stopping and stabilizing the Link spacecraft, which lost control and went into an uncontrolled spin. According to ixbt.com, engineers managed to reduce the rotation speed of the satellite, which had entered emergency mode, by nearly six times and are continuing the mission to save NASA’s famous space telescope. This is what Ixbt.com reports .

The Link spacecraft was launched into space on July 3 this year aboard a Pegasus rocket. However, on July 28, technical failures caused it to enter a multi-axis rotation mode and completely lose its orientation. At the time of the incident, its body was rotating at approximately 9 degrees per second.

Experts reduced this dangerous rotation speed to 1.47 degrees per second by activating one of the electric motors. It turned out that the process consumed very little fuel—less than 100 grams—allowing the company to preserve valuable resources for future operations.

Software update and next steps

Link is currently preparing for the next stage in its current configuration. In the coming days, Katalyst engineers plan to upload a "significant software update" to the spacecraft. The update is expected to provide direct control over the vehicle’s orientation in space and allow specialists to regain full control.

After that, the company aims to return to its plan to approach NASA’s Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, an X-ray space observatory. It should be noted that the reasons for Link’s loss of orientation have still not been fully disclosed. After the incident, two of its three reaction wheels failed, while the reaction-control system thrusters were found to be only partially operational.

Critical situation for the Swift Observatory

The space operation costs $30 million and is Katalyst’s first-ever attempt to capture another spacecraft and change its orbit. For the 22-year-old Swift Observatory, this mission is a matter of life and death because it cannot correct its orbit independently.

If Link does not save it, the telescope would inevitably leave its orbit at the end of 2026 or the beginning of 2027. As of August 9, Swift was slightly below the 350-kilometer mark, and efforts to raise its orbit must begin before its altitude falls below 300 kilometers. This dangerous threshold is not expected to be crossed before October.

KatalystNASASwiftSpaceTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

First Competing App Catalog Appears in Google Play StoreFirst Competing App Catalog Appears in Google Play StoreToday, 18:54Transport Tracking System Works Without GPS or Mobile InternetTransport Tracking System Works Without GPS or Mobile InternetToday, 17:59CALB Dramatically Improves the Quality of Electric Vehicle BatteriesCALB Dramatically Improves the Quality of Electric Vehicle BatteriesToday, 17:29AI searches for new materials that keep microchips from overheatingAI searches for new materials that keep microchips from overheatingToday, 17:24Venmo Payment System Launches in Google Play App StoreVenmo Payment System Launches in Google Play App StoreToday, 17:23Cause of Zeekr 7X Electric Crossover Fire IdentifiedCause of Zeekr 7X Electric Crossover Fire IdentifiedToday, 16:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched
Energy Revolution: New Sodium-Ion Batteries with a 25-Year Lifespan Launched