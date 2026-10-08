Exchange rates for October 8 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official foreign exchange rates for October 8, 2026. Accordingly, the US dollar rose by 18.40 soums to 11,809.19 soums.

• The Euro fell by 79.64 soums to 13,206.22 soums. • The Russian ruble rose by 0.37 soums to 138.15 soums. • The British pound fell by 53.51 soums to 15,602.30 soums. • The Japanese yen rose by 0.02 soums to 74.65 soums. • The Swiss franc fell by 13.72 soums to 14,185.21 soums. • The Chinese yuan rose by 2.75 soums to 1,761.36 soums.