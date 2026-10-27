Currency exchange rates for October 28 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies for October 28, 2026. According to the data, the dollar increased by 57.02 soums, reaching 11,918.98 soums.

• The Euro increased by 5.42 soums, reaching 13,283.70 soums.

• The Russian ruble increased by 0.91 soums, reaching 148.04 soums.

• The British pound increased by 42.74 soums, reaching 15,876.08 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.20 soums, reaching 75.55 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 32.44 soums, reaching 14,381.01 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 8.72 soums, reaching 1,787.60 soums.