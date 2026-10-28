Currency exchange rates for October 29 announced

The exchange rates of foreign currencies against the soum as of October 29, 2026, have been presented. According to the data, the US dollar is equal to 12,004.02 soums, and the euro is 13,361.67 soums. The British pound sterling was recorded at 15,950.94 soums, and the Swiss franc at 14,467.90 soums.

The indicators for other currencies are as follows:

• Russian ruble: 148.80 soums (+0.76 soums).

• Japanese yen: 76.02 soums (+0.47 soums).

• Chinese yuan: 1,800.68 soums (+13.08 soums).

• US dollar: 12,004.02 soums (+85.04 soums).

• Euro: 13,361.67 soums (+77.97 soums).

• British pound sterling: 15,950.94 soums (+74.86 soums).

• Swiss franc: 14,467.90 soums (+86.89 soums).

The indicated changes mean that all seven currency rates have increased compared to their previous values. The data is provided as of October 29, and rates may change again in the coming days.