Former president of FC Lokomotiv Moscow, Olga Smorodskaya, shared her thoughts on the upcoming international friendly matches of the Russian national team. She believes that the quality of the upcoming opponents is crucial for assessing the team's true current state.

Smorodskaya's statement and the importance of the upcoming matches

According to the Sport-Express publication, the well-known sports official gave a positive assessment of the Russian national team facing high-quality opponents.

“The Russian national team is playing against good teams. We will see what our players can show at this level. Uzbekistan and Venezuela are, of course, better than Brunei,” said Olga Smorodskaya.

Match schedule and details Information Uzbekistan vs. Russia match Today, November 12, in Tashkent (at 20:00) Russia vs. Venezuela match To be held on November 17 Uzbekistan's next opponent Away match against Saudi Arabia on November 17 Commentator Olga Smorodskaya (former president of FC Lokomotiv)

Important tests ahead

As a reminder, the highly anticipated and intense friendly match between the national teams of Uzbekistan and Russia kicks off today, November 12, in Tashkent at 20:00. Additionally, the Russian national team will face Venezuela on November 17, while the Uzbekistan national team will compete away against Saudi Arabia on the same day.

How well-founded do you think Olga Smorodskaya's opinions are, and which team will demonstrate their superiority in today's match in Tashkent? Leave your thoughts in the comments!