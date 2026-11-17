Uzbekistan and Oman are entering a new stage of economic cooperation. An investment project portfolio worth a total of 5 billion dollars has been formed between the two countries. One of the most notable initiatives is the construction of the “Muscat” district in New Tashkent.

On November 17, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev participated in the opening ceremony of the Uzbekistan-Oman Business Forum and defined priority tasks for expanding economic ties between the two states. The parties also put forward a goal to increase the volume of mutual trade to 1 billion dollars in the near future.

5 billion dollar projects: which sectors will receive investment?

The forum was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Sultanate of Oman Sayyid Dhiyazin bin Haitham Al Said, members of the governments of both countries, major companies, financial institutions, and representatives of business circles.

The head of state expressed confidence that the high-level negotiations held with the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and the agreements reached would take bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

It was noted that the trade volume between the two countries has increased significantly this year. However, the existing economic potential has not yet been fully utilized. Therefore, the task has been set to increase trade turnover to 1 billion dollars in the near future.

Five priority areas of cooperation were identified:

industrial cooperation;

transport and logistics;

modern urban planning and tourism;

development of mineral resources;

finance and digital technologies.

The President emphasized that it is not the number of agreements that matters, but their practical results.

“Muscat” district to be built in New Tashkent

One of the most remarkable initiatives at the forum was the participation of Omani investors in the New Tashkent project.

There are plans to build a “Muscat” district in the new city. It is expected to become a symbol of friendship and close cooperation between the two peoples.

This initiative, while attracting Omani capital to Uzbekistan's urban development, also opens up new opportunities for developing modern infrastructure and investment cooperation.

Uzbekistan's exports may expand through Omani ports

Important proposals were also put forward in the field of transport and logistics. In particular, the possibilities of jointly utilizing Oman's seaports and Uzbekistan's strategic location in Central Asia were discussed.

Plans include building logistics infrastructure in the city of Sohar, forming a unified trade and logistics platform, increasing the number of flights, and launching cargo transportation routes.

In the electrical industry, agreements were reached with Omani companies on the joint production of cable and transformer products, with subsequent export to neighboring countries.

Geology, chemistry, and satellites: new projects

Cooperation is not limited to trade and urban planning. Joint investment projects have also been developed in the chemical industry, geological exploration, and deep processing of mineral resources.

In the field of finance and digital technologies, work is underway to establish a joint venture for launching satellites.

These initiatives could serve to expand Uzbekistan's capabilities in high-tech sectors and implement new production projects with Omani capital.

What proposal did Mirziyoyev make to Omani investors?

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev called on Omani businesspeople to actively participate in promising projects in Uzbekistan. The head of state expressed his readiness to create a favorable and reliable environment for every investor and to provide comprehensive support in implementing joint initiatives.

In turn, the opportunities created in Oman for entrepreneurship and foreign investment were also highly appreciated. Uzbek companies were encouraged to actively enter the country's market.

Most importantly — will the agreements yield practical results?

The 5 billion dollar project portfolio, the goal of reaching a trade volume of 1 billion dollars, and the plan to build the “Muscat” district in New Tashkent demonstrate new economic opportunities in Uzbekistan-Oman relations.

However, the main focus is now on the practical implementation of the agreements. If the set initiatives are brought to life, this cooperation could pave the way for new production capacities, logistics routes, investments, and modern urban planning projects.