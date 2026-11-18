A new "green corridor" system has been launched on Farhod Street in the Uchtepa district of Tashkent. It spans 1.8 kilometers, covering the area from the intersection with the Small Ring Road to Katta Xirmontepa Street. This was announced by the Traffic Management Center on November 16.

As part of the project, the operation of seven traffic light complexes along this route has been revised. Now, from 07:00 to 10:00, priority is given to vehicles moving toward the Small Ring Road and the Chilonzor metro station.

During the rest of the day, convenience is provided for vehicles moving toward Katta Xirmontepa Street and the Uchtepa district administration.

According to the Traffic Management Center, thanks to the new system, the travel time through this road section during off-peak hours has been reduced from 6.5 minutes to 4 minutes.