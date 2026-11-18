New prosecutors have been appointed to the Mirzo Ulugbek, Yakkasaray, Almazar, Yashnabad, Chilanzar, Yunusabad, Sergeli, and Mirobad districts of Tashkent. The appointments were made based on the relevant orders of the Prosecutor General, Gazeta reports.

The prosecutors who have assumed the new positions and their previous workplaces are as follows:

• Yaxyo Abdurahmonov Abduganiyevich has been appointed as the prosecutor of Mirzo Ulugbek district. Previously, he served as the prosecutor of Yunusabad district.

• Axror Axunov Ganiyevich has become the prosecutor of Yakkasaray district. He previously served as the prosecutor of Almazar district.

• Abduraxim Muxiddinov Akramjon ogli has been appointed as the prosecutor of Almazar district. Prior to this appointment, he was the head of the department for oversight of the execution of legislation in the fuel and energy sector at the Prosecutor General's Office.

• Oybek Shamuratov Rajabboy ogli has assumed the position of prosecutor of Yashnabad district. Previously, he served as the First Deputy Prosecutor of the Republic of Karakalpakstan.

• Sarvar Bazarov Tuxtamurodovich has been appointed as the prosecutor of Chilanzar district. He previously served as the First Deputy Prosecutor of Samarkand region.

• Ibroxim Rasulov Asatovich has become the prosecutor of Yunusabad district. Prior to this appointment, he was the Deputy Prosecutor of Bukhara region.

• Sirojiddin Fayziyev Buriyevich has been appointed as the prosecutor of Sergeli district. He previously served as the First Deputy Prosecutor of Kashkadarya region.

• Kobiljon Axmadjanov Numonovich has become the prosecutor of Mirobad district. Previously, he served as the Deputy Prosecutor of Namangan region.

Additionally, Nilufar Allabergenova was previously appointed as the Deputy Prosecutor of Tashkent city.