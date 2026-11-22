First measles-related child death in the US since 1978
A child under the age of 5 has died in the US state of Virginia due to complications from measles. This marks the first death related to the disease recorded in the state since 1978.
The Virginia Department of Health announced the news on November 20.
According to the department's official statement, the child, aged 0–4, had tested positive for measles. To protect the family's privacy, the exact age of the deceased and other details have not been disclosed.
The tragedy occurred at a time when measles cases are on the rise in the state. According to official data, as of November 19, 220 cases of measles have been recorded in Virginia since the beginning of 2026. This is the highest figure in the state since 1988.
Of the recorded cases, 179 involved unvaccinated individuals, and the vaccination status of 39 people remains unknown. Only two patients had been vaccinated against measles.
Experts emphasize that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. The Virginia Department of Health has also urged the public to check their vaccination status and consult medical professionals if necessary.
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