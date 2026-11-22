A child under the age of 5 has died in the US state of Virginia due to complications from measles. This marks the first death related to the disease recorded in the state since 1978.

The Virginia Department of Health announced the news on November 20.

According to the department's official statement, the child, aged 0–4, had tested positive for measles. To protect the family's privacy, the exact age of the deceased and other details have not been disclosed.