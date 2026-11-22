A gas-air mixture explosion occurred in one of the apartments of a multi-story residential building in the city of Karshi, Kashkadarya region. As a result of the incident, two people were hospitalized with burn injuries.

According to the regional Emergency Situations Department, the incident took place at 00:28 on the night of November 22 in an apartment on the second floor of a multi-story building located in the Batosh neighborhood of Karshi.

The gas-air mixture explosion caused a fire. Rescuers who arrived at the scene extinguished the fire in a short time.

Two citizens were hospitalized with burn injuries as a result of the incident. According to official reports, there were no fatalities.

Currently, responsible authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the causes and details of the gas-air mixture explosion.