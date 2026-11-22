The consumption of low-quality and counterfeit alcoholic beverages has led to dire consequences in the Indian state of Manipur. So far, at least 11 people have died, and more than 180 citizens have been hospitalized. Most of the victims showed signs of methanol poisoning, Reuters reported.

It is reported that hundreds of people who consumed locally produced alcohol began to feel unwell. Patients in critical condition were taken to medical facilities. Upon learning of the incident, the state's Chief Minister, Hemchand Yumnam, visited two hospitals where the victims are being treated.

During a meeting with the management of the medical facilities, he paid special attention to the issue of providing necessary assistance to the patients.

"I have instructed the management of both hospitals to provide quality medical care to the patients and to create all necessary conditions," he said.

According to local media reports, most of those hospitalized exhibited symptoms of methanol poisoning. The government has brought in specialist doctors and delivered the necessary medicines for the victims. Measures are also being taken to determine the causes of the incident and investigate the poisoning cases.

Tragedies involving counterfeit alcohol have occurred before

Such mass poisoning incidents have been recorded not only in India but also in other countries.

Specifically, in 2025, 45 people lost their lives in Russia due to the consumption of counterfeit alcohol. In the same year, 33 people died in Turkey as a result of poisoning from homemade alcohol. 14 of them were citizens of Uzbekistan.

Furthermore, in 2024, 54 people died in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu due to methanol poisoning from alcoholic beverages.

Experts emphasize that alcoholic beverages contaminated with methanol are extremely dangerous to human life. The latest tragedy in Manipur has once again demonstrated how important the control of low-quality and counterfeit products is.