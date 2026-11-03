In Sirdaryo region, a baby was born in an ambulance

·37·Society
In Sirdaryo region, a baby was born in an ambulance

In the Saykhunabad district of the Sirdaryo region, a pregnant woman gave birth to her child in an ambulance before reaching the hospital. The delivery, handled by medical staff, resulted in the birth of a healthy baby girl.

The incident occurred on November 1 around 03:30 at night. The medical staff transporting the pregnant woman to the hospital noticed that her contractions had intensified on the way. Since there was no time to reach the destination, it was decided to conduct the delivery inside the vehicle.

The on-duty doctor Khonsuluv Masrurova and paramedic Salima Mavlonova provided the necessary medical assistance and successfully delivered the baby. As a result, this crucial process for both mother and child was completed in the ambulance.

Thanks to the prompt and professional actions of the medical staff, a healthy baby girl was born.

SaykhunabadSirdaryoAmbulanceChildbirth
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

In the US, a father delivers his own baby before doctors arrive (video)In the US, a father delivers his own baby before doctors arrive (video)23 October 15:21Fine imposed on girl who defended herself against sexual harassment overturnedFine imposed on girl who defended herself against sexual harassment overturned3 August 23:20First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)First footage from Abbosbek Fayzullayev's wedding released (video)10 July 12:27Measures are being taken to collect tax debtsMeasures are being taken to collect tax debts19 August 19:30Triplets born in Navoi: two boys and a girlTriplets born in Navoi: two boys and a girl26 September 14:48Quadruplets born in a single family in AndijanQuadruplets born in a single family in Andijan25 August 13:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
Did MrBeast leave Uzbekistan after the incident in Samarkand?
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
11th-grade student from Surkhandarya receives admission offers from 7 US universities simultaneously
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Why do snakes come to the yard and what attracts them?
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Museum-reserve director punished following banquet at Khudoyarkhan Palace
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
Internal Affairs Department official makes important statement regarding MrBeast, famous blogger's trip cancelled
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
A Sincere Dialogue Between the President and a TV Host: You don't let anyone sleep, why are you sitting quietly?
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
15-year-old girl put on wanted list in Khorezm found in Tashkent
What economic rationale lies behind MrBeast's visit to Uzbekistan?
What economic rationale lies behind MrBeast's visit to Uzbekistan?