In Sirdaryo region, a baby was born in an ambulance

In the Saykhunabad district of the Sirdaryo region, a pregnant woman gave birth to her child in an ambulance before reaching the hospital. The delivery, handled by medical staff, resulted in the birth of a healthy baby girl.

The incident occurred on November 1 around 03:30 at night. The medical staff transporting the pregnant woman to the hospital noticed that her contractions had intensified on the way. Since there was no time to reach the destination, it was decided to conduct the delivery inside the vehicle.

The on-duty doctor Khonsuluv Masrurova and paramedic Salima Mavlonova provided the necessary medical assistance and successfully delivered the baby. As a result, this crucial process for both mother and child was completed in the ambulance.

Thanks to the prompt and professional actions of the medical staff, a healthy baby girl was born.