In the US, a father delivers his own baby before doctors arrive (video)

·74·World
In the US, a father delivers his own baby before doctors arrive (video)

A video capturing a childbirth process at a hospital in the US has gone viral on social media. It shows the baby coming into the world faster than expected, and the father delivering the baby with his own hands.

In the video, the situation changes unexpectedly as the mother's labor accelerates. While the medical staff are making the necessary preparations, the baby's head begins to show. The father quickly adapts to the situation and carefully receives his baby girl.

The footage shows the man embracing the newborn. This incident caught the attention of internet users and sparked many heartwarming reactions.

The child's mother left a comment on social media expressing her gratitude to the nurse. According to her, everything happened so fast that her husband involuntarily stepped in to help. It was also reported that the mother and baby are in good condition.

The baby was named Celine.

childbirthsocial networksCeline
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Worker Carrying Baby on His Back While Working Impresses Many on the InternetWorker Carrying Baby on His Back While Working Impresses Many on the Internet4 July 15:1710-Year-Old Girl Enters the Water to Save a Whale10-Year-Old Girl Enters the Water to Save a Whale11 August 10:13In Colombia, a Father Saved His Two-Month-Old Baby from Death with His Own BodyIn Colombia, a Father Saved His Two-Month-Old Baby from Death with His Own Body12 August 16:32US Army is testing a hybrid cargo aircraft with a unique structureUS Army is testing a hybrid cargo aircraft with a unique structureToday 12:29Magicians, fortune-tellers, and their clients to be put on a "blacklist" in TajikistanMagicians, fortune-tellers, and their clients to be put on a "blacklist" in TajikistanToday 12:25Terrible disaster in Tibet: 7-magnitude earthquake causes casualties and destroys buildingsTerrible disaster in Tibet: 7-magnitude earthquake causes casualties and destroys buildingsToday 12:17
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies