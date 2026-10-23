In the US, a father delivers his own baby before doctors arrive (video)

A video capturing a childbirth process at a hospital in the US has gone viral on social media. It shows the baby coming into the world faster than expected, and the father delivering the baby with his own hands.

In the video, the situation changes unexpectedly as the mother's labor accelerates. While the medical staff are making the necessary preparations, the baby's head begins to show. The father quickly adapts to the situation and carefully receives his baby girl.

The footage shows the man embracing the newborn. This incident caught the attention of internet users and sparked many heartwarming reactions.

The child's mother left a comment on social media expressing her gratitude to the nurse. According to her, everything happened so fast that her husband involuntarily stepped in to help. It was also reported that the mother and baby are in good condition.

The baby was named Celine.