Muhammadjon Masharipov (-60 kg) provided the only gold medal for the Uzbekistan national team. Our young judoka outperformed all his rivals in his weight category to become the winner of the world championship.

Our national team's tally includes one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. This result secured 5th place for Uzbekistan in the overall team standings.

The "Olympic Village" in our capital brought together young stars of world judo for three days. In the competition, which featured nearly 600 athletes under the age of 21 from 78 countries, the Uzbek judokas achieved worthy results.

At the World Junior Championship held over three days in Tashkent, the Uzbekistan national team won three medals. Muhammadjon Masharipov became world champion, Sa’dulla Ravshanov won silver, and Fazliddin Rafikov took home the bronze medal. Uzbekistan entered the top five strongest national teams in the overall standings.

Read also · 19 November Muhammadjon Masharipov achieves historic victory in Tashkent: First gold medal for Uzbekistan!

Masharipov's success was the most significant result for the Uzbekistan national team in the tournament. His gold medal played a decisive role in our country securing one of the top spots in the overall standings.

Silver from Ravshanov, bronze from Rafikov

Two other representatives of the Uzbekistan national team also climbed the podium.

Sa’dulla Ravshanov (-81 kg) — winner of the world championship silver medal.

Fazliddin Rafikov (+100 kg) — winner of the competition's bronze medal.

Thus, the Uzbek judokas delighted their compatriots with three different results — gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Russia first, Japan fourth

In the overall team standings, the Russian Federation took first place with 4 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals.

The Turkish national team finished second with 2 gold and 1 silver medal. Representatives of France also won 2 gold medals and, along with one bronze, secured a place in the top three.

Japan, considered the homeland of judo, took fourth place with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze medals. The Uzbekistan national team took 5th place, securing a spot in the top five.

Top five of the World Championship

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze 1 Russia 4 2 4 2 Turkey 2 1 0 3 France 2 0 1 4 Japan 1 2 5 5 Uzbekistan 1 1 1

The result in Tashkent — an important step for Uzbek judo

The fact that the Uzbekistan national team placed in the top five at a world championship featuring nearly 600 athletes from 78 countries once again demonstrated the potential of our young judokas.

In particular, it is a joyful result that Muhammadjon Masharipov became world champion, and that Sa’dulla Ravshanov and Fazliddin Rafikov also won medals. The competition held in our capital was an opportunity for young Uzbek athletes not only to win medals but also to demonstrate their strength on the international stage.