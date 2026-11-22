It was not a lucky day for the favorites in the 11th round of the English Premier League. Chelsea suffered a heavy home defeat to Leeds, Manchester City drew with Fulham, extending their winless streak to four matches. Arsenal also dropped two points away at Newcastle.

Seven matches of the 11th round of the 2026/2027 English championship season were held on November 21. The most sensational result of the round was recorded in London: Chelsea lost 1:4 to Leeds in front of their own fans.

Manchester City and Arsenal also failed to win. Conversely, Bournemouth recorded another successful result, extending their winning streak across all competitions to nine matches.

Chelsea defeated 1:4 at home

Chelsea — Leeds 1:4

The most unexpected result of the round was recorded in London. Chelsea hosted Leeds at their home ground but lost the match by a large margin.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 25th minute through a goal by Emanuel Emegha. However, Leeds responded shortly after. In the 28th minute, Noah Okafor restored parity.

In the second half, the visitors increased their dominance. In the 53rd minute, Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty to put Leeds ahead. Five minutes later, Okafor scored his second goal, completing a brace.

In the 90th minute of the match, Brenden Aaronson scored another goal to set the final score — 1:4.

Thus, Chelsea suffered a heavy defeat in front of their fans, while Leeds returned from London with a big victory.

Manchester City fails to win for the fourth consecutive match

Manchester City — Fulham 1:1

Pep Guardiola's team also failed to please their fans at home. In the clash against Fulham, City played out a 1:1 draw.

The visitors opened the scoring in the match. In the 16th minute, Rodrigo Muniz found the back of the net to put Fulham in the lead.

Manchester City managed to score an equalizer in the second half. In the 57th minute, Elliot Anderson leveled the score.

In the remaining time, both teams tried to score a winner, but the numbers on the scoreboard did not change.

Following this result, Manchester City's winless streak in the English championship has reached four consecutive matches. Such a result could prove costly for Guardiola's side in the title race.

Arsenal drops two points at Newcastle

Newcastle — Arsenal 2:2

In another marquee match of the round, Arsenal tested their strength away against Newcastle. The hard-fought contest ended in a 2:2 draw.

Eberechi Eze, Harvey Barnes, Malick Thiaw, and Noni Madueke all got their names on the scoresheet. However, neither team could overcome the other.

As a result, Arsenal had to settle for a single point on the road. This did not allow the Londoners to further solidify their lead in the league table.

Bournemouth secures ninth consecutive victory

Bournemouth — Nottingham Forest 2:0

One of the most consistent teams of the round, Bournemouth, achieved another victory. The team defeated Nottingham Forest 2:0 at home.

Evanilson opened the scoring in the 19th minute. In stoppage time of the first half, Justin Kluivert scored the second goal to cement the hosts' lead.

Thus, Bournemouth has extended its winning streak across all competitions to nine matches. The team is recording one of the most notable results of the season.

Tottenham wins, Aston Villa draws

Tottenham — Ipswich 2:0

Tottenham defeated Ipswich 2:0 at home. While Luca Williams-Barnett opened the scoring in the 15th minute, Dominic Solanke netted the second goal in the 52nd minute.

Aston Villa — Sunderland 0:0

There was no winner in the clash between Aston Villa and Sunderland. Throughout the match, the teams were unable to find the back of the net, and the game ended 0:0.

Coventry defeats Crystal Palace

Coventry — Crystal Palace 3:2

One of the high-scoring matches of the round took place between Coventry and Crystal Palace. The hosts won 3:2.

Taiwo Awoniyi put Coventry ahead in the 5th minute. Yann Pino equalized in the 13th minute. Takeshi Sakamoto put the hosts back in front in the 30th minute, and Jorgen Strand Larsen restored balance in first-half stoppage time.

The fate of the match was decided in the 85th minute. An own goal by a Crystal Palace player brought victory to Coventry — 3:2.

Results of the 11th round of the Premier League on November 21

Match Score Manchester City — Fulham 1:1 Bournemouth — Nottingham Forest 2:0 Aston Villa — Sunderland 0:0 Tottenham — Ipswich 2:0 Chelsea — Leeds 1:4 Coventry — Crystal Palace 3:2 Newcastle — Arsenal 2:2

The Premier League title race heats up

These results from the 11th round served as a serious signal for several favorites. Chelsea lost heavily at home, Manchester City could not stop their winless streak, and Arsenal dropped two points away.

Conversely, Bournemouth continues its winning streak and is showing stable performance. It is now even more interesting to see how the next matches of the season in the English championship will affect the competition among the leaders.