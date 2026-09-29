Pregnant women are granted the right to choose caesarean section

In Uzbekistan, pregnant women have been given the opportunity to choose a caesarean section operation even in the absence of medical indications. From now on, the woman's wish will also be taken into account when deciding to perform the operation. This was reported by Oblakouz.

To do this, the doctor must first explain to the woman the potential risks and negative consequences of a caesarean section. After that, the woman's voluntary consent is obtained.

According to the registered document, 31 medical indications have been established for performing a caesarean section. The operation can be carried out urgently, non-delayed, planned, or planned-urgent manner.

At the same time, the absence of medical indications does not exclude the possibility of performing a caesarean section operation at the woman's own request.

That is, according to the new procedure, caesarean section is not limited solely to medical necessity. However, before such a decision is made, the woman must be explained the possible risks and consequences of the operation, and her voluntary consent must be obtained.