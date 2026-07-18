New record set for electricity consumption and production in Uzbekistan

On July 17, new record figures for electricity consumption and production were recorded in Uzbekistan's unified energy system. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, daily electricity consumption reached 293.4 million kilowatt-hours. This is 20.8 million kilowatt-hours, or 7.6 percent, higher than the peak figure observed during last year's summer season.

On the same day, electricity production also reached a record level, totaling 296.1 million kilowatt-hours. As a result, the record of 295.4 million kilowatt-hours set just a day earlier, on July 16, was surpassed.

Furthermore, when accounting for electricity generated by small-scale solar photovoltaic stations, a total of 305 million kilowatt-hours of electricity was produced across the country in one day. This is 9.6 million kilowatt-hours, or 3.2 percent, more than the previous day.

The Ministry of Energy noted that dispatch services monitor the load on power grids and the technical condition of transmission equipment in real-time, 24 hours a day. When necessary, loads are redistributed and operational measures are taken to prevent overloading of the networks, ensure equipment does not overheat, and maintain the stability of the power supply.