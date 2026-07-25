Why does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealed
Snoring is often perceived as a condition typical of men. However, experts note that the likelihood of snoring increases sharply in women during certain periods as well.
In particular, changes during menopause and the final stages of pregnancy can affect the respiratory tract. A sudden increase in snoring sometimes warns of serious sleep disorders.
Men snore almost twice as much
According to Ryan Chin Tau Chong, an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) consultant and sleep surgeon at University College London Hospitals, men snore nearly twice as often as women.
However, this gap narrows significantly during two key periods in a woman's life:
during menopause, usually between the ages of 45 and 55;
during pregnancy, especially in the third trimester.
According to the expert, hormonal changes are considered one of the main factors here.
How does snoring occur?
Snoring occurs when the passage of air through the upper respiratory tract is partially obstructed.
During sleep, the muscles in the throat and airways relax. As air passes through a narrowed space, the soft tissues vibrate, producing a characteristic sound.
at the back of the nose;
in the soft palate;
around the throat and tongue;
at the entrance to the airway.
Sleeping on the back can narrow the airway further because gravity pulls the soft tissues downward.
What changes during menopause?
Chong notes that female hormones such as estrogen and progesteron help maintain muscle tone in the airways.
During menopause, the levels of these hormones decline. As a result, the airways relax more during sleep, increasing the likelihood of snoring.
"During menopause, women begin to approach men in terms of snoring rates," the expert says.
The risk also increases during pregnancy
In addition to hormonal changes during pregnancy, weight gain and fluid retention in the body can also affect the respiratory tract.
Particularly in the third trimester:
nasal congestion;
swelling of the tissues around the throat;
weight gain;
changes in sleeping position
can worsen snoring.
At the same time, any new or sharply increased snoring should not simply be dismissed as a normal sign of pregnancy.
Alcohol, weight, and allergies also have an effect
The likelihood of snoring is not determined solely by gender or hormones. A number of other factors can also narrow the airways.
Including:
alcohol relaxes the muscles excessively;
excess weight increases pressure around the throat;
allergies and colds make breathing through the nose difficult;
nasal polyps or a deviated septum restrict airflow.
Therefore, the exact cause of snoring can vary from person to person.
Women may report this problem less often
According to the expert, women report snoring less frequently than men.
This may be because snoring is perceived by women as a "shameful" or uncomfortable condition. As a result, some women hide the problem or consult a doctor late.
In reality, besides being a simple inconvenience, snoring can also be a serious health signal.
When should you see a doctor?
The sudden onset of snoring or an increase in its severity may be a sign of sleep apnea.
In sleep apnea, a person's breathing repeatedly stops and restarts throughout the night. This condition can reduce sleep quality and limit the supply of oxygen to the body.
It is important to seek medical advice if the following symptoms are observed:
snoring is very loud and regular;
pauses in breathing are noticed during sleep;
waking up at night choking or short of breath;
severe fatigue persists even after a full night's sleep;
morning headaches or daytime sleepiness are observed.
Chong notes that it is also advisable to consult a doctor if the snoring is loud enough to regularly disrupt a partner's sleep.
Snoring should not be ignored
Snoring may be less common in women, but this does not make it a harmless condition. It is especially important to monitor new-onset snoring during menopause or pregnancy.
If changes are detected early, it provides an opportunity to promptly check for airway problems and sleep apnea.
Have you or your loved ones experienced a sudden increase in snoring? Leave your thoughts and experiences in the comments.
…