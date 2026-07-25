Why does snoring worsen in women? Two important periods revealed

Snoring is often perceived as a condition typical of men. However, experts note that the likelihood of snoring increases sharply in women during certain periods as well.

In particular, changes during menopause and the final stages of pregnancy can affect the respiratory tract. A sudden increase in snoring sometimes warns of serious sleep disorders.

Men snore almost twice as much

According to Ryan Chin Tau Chong, an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) consultant and sleep surgeon at University College London Hospitals, men snore nearly twice as often as women.

However, this gap narrows significantly during two key periods in a woman's life:

during menopause, usually between the ages of 45 and 55;

during pregnancy, especially in the third trimester.

According to the expert, hormonal changes are considered one of the main factors here.

How does snoring occur?

Snoring occurs when the passage of air through the upper respiratory tract is partially obstructed.

During sleep, the muscles in the throat and airways relax. As air passes through a narrowed space, the soft tissues vibrate, producing a characteristic sound.

at the back of the nose;

in the soft palate;

around the throat and tongue;

at the entrance to the airway.

Sleeping on the back can narrow the airway further because gravity pulls the soft tissues downward.

What changes during menopause?

Chong notes that female hormones such as estrogen and progesteron help maintain muscle tone in the airways.

During menopause, the levels of these hormones decline. As a result, the airways relax more during sleep, increasing the likelihood of snoring.