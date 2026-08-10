Uzbekistan ranks first in the CIS for excess weight: Alarming statistics

Uzbekistan ranks first among Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries in terms of the prevalence of excess weight among adults. According to a report by the authoritative international portal «Our World in Data», based on data from the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 64 percent of the country’s adult population suffers from excess weight.

Globally, among countries with populations of more than 1 million, Uzbekistan ranks 48th in this indicator.

Risk of cardiovascular disease and death

Medical experts emphasize that excess weight and obesity are not merely aesthetic problems, but key factors behind chronic diseases that pose a direct threat to human life.

This condition sharply increases the risk of developing the following diseases:

Cardiovascular diseases;

Type 2 diabetes;

Hypertension (increased blood pressure) and other serious complications.

According to grim statistics, Uzbekistan is also, unfortunately, among the world leaders in deaths from cardiovascular diseases — the country records 513 deaths per 100,000 people.

Recommendations from doctors and medical experts

Healthcare officials and experienced doctors strongly recommend that people adopt the following lifestyle to prevent diseases:

Diet and eating habits: Give up unhealthy, fatty and sugar-rich foods and follow a healthy eating regimen; Physical activity: Increase walking and physical activity in daily life; Early monitoring: Regularly monitor body weight from the earliest stages of weight gain.

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