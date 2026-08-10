Arsenal Begin Talks With West Ham Over Reiss Nelson Transfer

Arsenal have opened talks with West Ham United over the sale of winger Reiss Nelson as Mikel Arteta intensifies efforts to assess his squad and clear out players in the final days of the summer transfer window. According to Standard Sport, the 26-year-old has spent the last two seasons out on loan and is expected to leave the club once again in search of regular first-team football. Goal.com reports this.

The forward has not been part of Mikel Arteta’s plans. Over the past two seasons, he has played away from the Emirates Stadium, featuring for Brentford and Fulham. With Arsenal seeking to strengthen and develop their attacking options, Nelson has once again been left out of the first-team picture. This has attracted interest from fellow London club West Ham, who are preparing to strengthen their squad in pursuit of promotion to the Premier League from the Championship.

Transfer Terms and the Parties’ Interests

West Ham have formally approached Arsenal to discuss the terms of a potential move for Nelson. However, it remains unclear whether the player would be willing to drop into the second tier of English football. Arsenal are encouraged by the interest and are looking for a suitable solution for the player, who is entering the final year of his current contract.

Although the club would prefer a permanent sale to improve its transfer budget, Arsenal would also consider another loan if the financial terms reflect the value of the Hale End academy graduate. Talks are currently focused on the structure of the deal, with West Ham exploring a loan option to strengthen their squad. Nevertheless, reports suggest that a straightforward loan deal is not the preferred solution for the Hammers.

Contract Status and Future Plans

To avoid losing the player for free next summer, Arsenal retain the right to activate a 12-month extension in his contract. This is a method the club has successfully used before to protect the market value of its squad players. Nelson’s involvement in pre-season matches has also prompted speculation about his future.

Although he featured against Girona and Real Betis, he remained on the bench for the match against Borussia Dortmund. Being left out of high-profile friendlies often suggests that a player is close to leaving the club. Mikel Arteta is aiming to trim his squad as he prepares the team for the new season, and Nelson’s future is expected to be decided in the coming days.