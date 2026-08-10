Manchester United Considering New Options as Transfer Window Closes

·157·Sport
Manchester United Considering New Options as Transfer Window Closes

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are seriously exploring alternative candidates for the left-back position as they continue efforts to strengthen the squad in the final weeks of the transfer window. After strengthening their midfield, the English giants identified signing a new full-back as one of their top priorities during the summer transfer window. Goal.com reports .

According to the initial plans, Old Trafford's primary target was Lewis Hall. The Englishman himself was reportedly open to joining the Manchester club and receptive to the transfer. However, Newcastle United's hierarchy made it clear that they had no intention of letting their player leave, forcing talks over the deal to be put on hold for now.

David Raum Among the Main Candidates

As the situation became more complicated, the recruitment department led by sporting director Jason Wilcox began analyzing other alternatives. In particular, RB Leipzig and Germany defender David Raum remains one of the leading candidates on Manchester United's shortlist.

The 28-year-old's contract is approaching its expiration date, making the transfer even more attractive for the English club. According to the source, the defender's contract reportedly contains a release clause of approximately £34 million, although his transfer fee could fall below £30 million if he does not extend his deal.

Personal Talks and Competition

According to TEAMtalk, David Raum has already held initial talks with Manchester United representatives. The German has indicated that he is ready to move to the English club and compete with Luke Shaw for a place in the starting XI.

Manchester United are using every available option to solve their full-back problem before the transfer window closes. If Newcastle do not change their position, the club is expected to focus entirely on signing David Raum.

Manchester UnitedDavid RaumPremier LeagueTransfersLewis Hall
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