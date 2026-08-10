Super transfer for Man City: Personal terms agreed with Ayyoub Bouaddi!

English club Manchester City are very close to signing talented Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi. The news was reported by renowned insider and sports journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Enzo Maresca’s side are leading the race to sign the young player, who is regarded as one of the most talented prospects of his generation.

Personal terms agreed on a deal until 2031

According to the source:

The Cityzens have fully agreed personal terms with the 18-year-old Moroccan midfielder.

The clubs are now in the final stage of negotiations over the transfer fee and payment terms.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is expected to sign a long-term contract with the Manchester club until the summer of 2031 .

Lille statistics and stellar performance at the 2026 World Cup

Despite his young age, Ayyoub Bouaddi has already gained significant experience at the highest level.

He has made 96 official appearances for Lille’s first team, providing four assists.

The midfielder also at the 2026 World Cup became one of the key figures for the Morocco national team. He started all five of his team’s matches at the tournament, attracting the attention of top clubs with his composed and impressive performances.

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