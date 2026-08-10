Marc Cucurella Gives First Interview After Joining Real Madrid

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, who has joined Real Madrid, shared his first impressions after the transfer. He described the move as one of the most important steps of his career.

In an exclusive interview with the club’s official television channel, Real Madrid TV, the Spanish defender said that joining Los Blancos had been his childhood dream.

Every child who plays football wants to play for this club

Cucurella admitted that the wait had been a long one, but said that finally putting on the Real Madrid shirt had brought him boundless joy:

I’m very happy. The waiting process took a long time, but I’m finally here. Today I trained with my new teammates and met everyone at the club. I’m now looking forward to getting to know them even better and enjoying a fantastic season. Without a doubt, this is a great honour for me. This is a club with a rich history and the greatest club in Europe. Being here today is a privilege, an honour and, above all, a reward for all the hard work I have put in throughout my career. For any child who starts playing football, it is very difficult to turn down the opportunity to play for a club like this. I was given that opportunity, and I had no hesitation, the defender said.

Magical Nights at the Bernabéu and New Responsibilities

Cucurella added that he was eager to experience the unforgettable matches at the Santiago Bernabéu and Real Madrid’s triumphant Champions League campaigns from on the pitch:

As a spectator, I have watched all the magical nights at the Bernabéu, the team’s comebacks and all the trophies they have won in the Champions League. Now having the chance to experience these things myself and become part of that history is a huge responsibility. At the same time, it is a very exciting and important challenge for me, he concluded.

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