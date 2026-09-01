Sabah, featuring Umarali Rahmonaliyev, drawn into Champions League 'Group of Death'!

·27·Sport
Sabah, featuring Umarali Rahmonaliyev, drawn into Champions League 'Group of Death'!

The reigning Azerbaijani champion, Sabah, has successfully navigated the Champions League qualifying and play-off rounds to secure a spot in the main league phase of the most prestigious European club tournament. Following the 2026/2027 season draw, our compatriot Umarali Rahmonaliyev's team is set to face some of the world's most powerful giants.

Igor Ponomaryov, a member of the club's Supervisory Board, commented on the draw results, stating that the team has landed in a true Champions League 'Group of Death' and will fight until the end.

“We won't just give up”: Ponomaryov's defiant statement

Igor Ponomaryov shared his thoughts on the intense upcoming matches and the strength of their opponents:

  • “Group of Death” test: “It can be said that we have fallen into a 'Group of Death'; our opponents are extremely strong. However, this enhances our reputation — to play at this level, we must develop even further.”

  • A grand football festival in Baku: “The arrival of such great teams in Azerbaijan is a wonderful event. We will not just surrender and hand out points; we will fight with all our strength on the pitch.”

  • The Swedish phenomenon and a lesson: “I don't forget how Sweden successfully emerged from a 'Group of Death' in the 2006 World Cup. We will also strive for the highest possible result. Playing against such teams is a huge school and a great pleasure for the players.”

Sabah's Champions League schedule: Away trips and clashes in Baku

According to the draw, the Azerbaijani club faces the following key fixtures:

  • Terrifying away games:

    • “Manchester United” (England);

    • “Arsenal” (England);

    • “Villarreal” (Spain);

    • “Viking” (Norway).

  • Giants hosted in Baku:

    • “Barcelona” (Spain);

    • Borussia Dortmund” (Germany);

    • “Napoli” (Italy);

    • “Slavia Prague” (Czech Republic).

Umarali Rahmonaliyev's brilliant Champions League statistics

The 23-year-old midfielder of the Uzbekistan national team was one of the main architects of this historic result:

  • 100% participation: Rahmonaliyev started in the starting lineup in all 8 matches of the qualifying and play-off rounds;

  • Productivity: Our compatriot performed reliably in the center of the pitch, recording 1 goal and 1 assist to his name, contributing significantly to his team's qualification for the main group stage.

SabahUmarali RahmonaliyevChampions LeagueFootballAzerbaijan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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