The reigning Azerbaijani champion, Sabah, has successfully navigated the Champions League qualifying and play-off rounds to secure a spot in the main league phase of the most prestigious European club tournament. Following the 2026/2027 season draw, our compatriot Umarali Rahmonaliyev's team is set to face some of the world's most powerful giants.

Igor Ponomaryov, a member of the club's Supervisory Board, commented on the draw results, stating that the team has landed in a true Champions League 'Group of Death' and will fight until the end.

“We won't just give up”: Ponomaryov's defiant statement

Igor Ponomaryov shared his thoughts on the intense upcoming matches and the strength of their opponents:

“Group of Death” test: “It can be said that we have fallen into a 'Group of Death'; our opponents are extremely strong. However, this enhances our reputation — to play at this level, we must develop even further.”

A grand football festival in Baku: “The arrival of such great teams in Azerbaijan is a wonderful event. We will not just surrender and hand out points; we will fight with all our strength on the pitch.”

The Swedish phenomenon and a lesson: “I don't forget how Sweden successfully emerged from a 'Group of Death' in the 2006 World Cup. We will also strive for the highest possible result. Playing against such teams is a huge school and a great pleasure for the players.”

Sabah's Champions League schedule: Away trips and clashes in Baku

According to the draw, the Azerbaijani club faces the following key fixtures:

Terrifying away games: “Manchester United” (England); “Arsenal” (England); “Villarreal” (Spain); “Viking” (Norway).

Giants hosted in Baku: “Barcelona” (Spain); “Borussia Dortmund” (Germany); “Napoli” (Italy); “Slavia Prague” (Czech Republic).



Umarali Rahmonaliyev's brilliant Champions League statistics

The 23-year-old midfielder of the Uzbekistan national team was one of the main architects of this historic result: